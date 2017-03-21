Stella Is Back After 20 Years! Or Maybe It's 21? Or 12? Anyway, They're Back!

WHAT: A new video short called "Rip Van Winkle" by sketch-comedy group Stella’s trio, Michael Showalter, Michael Ian Black, and David Wain.

WHO: Acclaimed sketch-comedy group Stella’s trio, Michael Showalter, Michael Ian Black, and David Wain. Comedy nerds/ olds may also recall them as part of The State.

WHY WE CARE: "Rip Van Winkle" has been 20 years in the making. Okay, that’s not true. But it has been 20 years (or 21, depending on how the Stella members count) since the beloved sketchers hung up their collective… notebooks? Again, no. Their Comedy Central show ran until 2005. But we should expect such surrealist time keeping from dudes who name-check Marcel Duchamp in the latest bit. The trio has kept busy in the intervening years, writing movies and books and TV shows, acting, directing, and, in Black’s case, making sure not a day goes by that our new president is not made fun of on Twitter. The new video finds the Stella creators, having awoken from a deep slumber, baffled by 2017’s technology—televisions that look like "wall art" and don’t play Oprah, thermostats that are, in fact, not transistor radios and don’t play Third Eye Blind—and hoping that breakfast still exists in the future. Does this foreshadow a full re-emergence of the comedy outfit or is it just a one-off leg-stretcher? Glad you asked. We tweeted at Black to find out, but have not yet heard back. We will keep on this through other, non-Twitter-y means, and will update this post if we learn anything. Meantime, good luck getting that Third Eye Blind song out of your head.