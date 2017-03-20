Not Sure Why, But Domino's New Ad Campaign Pays Tribute To "Ferris Bueller's Day Off"

WHAT: A new Domino's campaign illustrates prowess of pizza tracker by recreating scenes from classic '80s flick Ferris Bueller's Day Off, because why not?

WHO: Domino's, Crispin Porter+Bogusky

WHY WE CARE: Is it a major anniversary for John Hughes hit classic? Nope. Unless you count 31 years as a milestone. And yet it remains such a cultural touchstone that a major brand would see no problem using it in a major brand campaign. People don't need a typical excuse to be reminded of Ferris Bueller. Any time is a good time, right? Besides, it's the epic race home scene, there's a Cameron cameo (Alan Ruck!) and he's wearing his Red Wings jersey. Also, let's not live totally in the past here, there's Stranger Things' Joe Keery picking up where Matthew Broderick left off.

The brand actually made the spots under license from Paramount Pictures, and was pretty meticulous in its recreation—for anyone disappointed Cam isn't driving a 1961 Ferrari GT, remember Bueller's dad was actually driving a red Audi in the original—but we've got the pink playground trampoline girl, the Bueller's original house, just about everything. Save for creepy Principal Rooney at the end, as well as the Domino's Pizza Tracker tech and DXP custom-built delivery car, of course. Saaawing, batta batta batta . . .