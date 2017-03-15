Wall Be Damned, Pixar Celebrates The Magic Of Mexico In "Coco"

WHAT: The first trailer for one of Pixar's two release this year, Coco.

WHO: Toy Story 3 director Lee Unkrich, and vocal performances from Benjamin Bratt, Gael García Bernal, Renée Victor, and newcomer Anthony Gonzalez.

WHY WE CARE: Pixar's recent output of original movies has parsed some unlikely subject matter, including Polynesian myth and anthropomorphic human emotions. By now, the golden egg-laying animation studio has built up enough trust that it can roll out a film that tackles Día de Muertos, the Mexican holiday celebrating dead people, and not worry about losing its young audience. Coco tells the tale of Miguel, a young boy growing up in the lone anti-music household in a rocking Mexican village, who secretly yearns to jam out himself. Also, there's a curse and ghosts, etc. The first trailer introduces us to Miguel and his guitar-plucking ambitions, and then telegraphs his journey into some kind of mystic mariachi netherworld. It's a cultural breath of fresh air at a time when positive representation matters so much and, um, certain people seem determined to paint Mexicans in a negative light.

Coco is one of two Pixar movies to debut in 2017: Cars 3 drops this summer, and you'll have to wait to see Coco until November.