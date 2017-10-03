Charlize Theron's Remake of "John Wick" Looks Promising In This Trailer

WHAT: The first trailer for the forthcoming assassin spectacular, Atomic Blonde.

WHO: Charlize Theron, a stacked supporting cast (James McAvoy, John Goodman, Toby Jones), and the co-director of its predecessor, John Wick.

WHY WE CARE: In the most recent stage of her career, Charlize Theron has remade herself in an Academy Award-winning ass-kick delivery system. She painted the desert wasteland with Warboy detritus in Mad Max: Fury Road, she's set to add a nitrous tank of knuckle-dusting to the latest Fast and the Furious, and now she's got her very own John Wick-style remake as well—Jane Wick, if you will. It's not revenge-based and there are no much-lamented dead dogs in sight, but Atomic Blonde's fight choreography packs the same kind of punch. The plot, as such, involves Lorraine Broughton, an undercover MI6 agent and expert at escape, evasion, and hand-to-hand combat, making orphans of many a henchmen's children as she works to recover, essentially, another NOC list. While the trailer leans a little too hard on the promise of Theron doing sexy things with strippers, the action scenes are enough to make this film Furiosa-ly anticipated.