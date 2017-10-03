eBay Set To Launch Second Season Of Branded Podcast, Open For Business

WHAT: Trailer for the second season of eBay's branded podcast Open For Business.

WHO: eBay, Gimlet Creative

WHY WE CARE: Given how intimate the podcast medium is for listeners, the barrier to entry for brands can be staggeringly high. First, we have to find the pod, then decide to download, then actually listen to it, then maybe decide to subscribe and listen again. Multiple leaps of faith for something with a logo attached. But there are brands, and podcast companies, that have found their groove, and Gimlet Studios and eBay are two such examples.

This series talks to entrepreneurs about how to build a company from the ground up, and its first season ranked number one among business podcasts on iTunes last June, and the response has been encouraging enough to give it another go.