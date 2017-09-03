Millie Bobby Brown, Maisie Williams, And Vince Staples Star In New Converse Ad

WHAT: The final spot for Converse's "Forever Chuck" campaign, aiming to highlight Chuck Taylor’s icon status in youth culture.

WHO: Converse, Anomaly

WHY WE CARE: The stark imagery. The quick cut editing. The non-sequitur narration that may or may not be deep thoughts. This is a sneaker ad that has all the hallmarks of a fashion ad. Except here it's celebrating the simplicity (some would say perfection) of the Chuck Taylor, and its hallowed place in youth culture. Oh, and it's got Stranger Things' Millie Bobby Brown, Game of Thrones' Maisie Williams, and Vince Staples intermingled with other fatally fashionable youngsters. Not bad, banana head.