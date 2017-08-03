International Women's Day Just Got 100% More Movie Trailers From The "Broad City" Crew

WHAT: The first trailer for the forthcoming female-centric comedy, Rough Night.

WHO: A who's who of the funniest new comedy stars, along with Broad City co-creator and star, Ilana Glazer—and the show's writing team, Lucia Aniello and Paul W. Downs on board too.

WHY WE CARE: Today may be a Day Without a Woman, but not in this trailer. Rough Night is populated, wall to wall, with hilarious up-and-comers like Ilana Glazer, Kate McKinnon, and Jillian Bell—along with Scarlett Johansson and Zoe Kravitz. While the film starts off looking like a fairly typical bachelorette party comedy, the full premise is revealed mid-trailer. It turns out Rough Night is more or less an all-female remake of Very Bad Things, the late-90s black comedy in which Jeremy Piven accidentally impales a stripper's head on a bathroom towel hook. Now that we know just how rough this Night is going to get, Co.Create's hopes are even higher.