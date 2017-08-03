Watch Two Guitarists Who've Never Met Square Off In An Epic Jam Session

WHAT: Yamaha's new video series Meet Your Other Half

WHO: Yamaha, Twin Shadow, Andrew Aged

WHY WE CARE: For a guitar brand that’s been in the game for more than 50 years, Yamaha has little to prove in the way of performance. What’s featured in the company’s new video series isn’t so much about what Yamaha guitars can do, as it is about what music can do.

Meet Your Other Half stars musicians Twin Shadow and Andrew Aged, each with a video profile detailing their love of the guitar, inspirations, etc. However, it’s the third video in the series that’s truly remarkable. Having never met or played together, the two musicians throw down in a jam session that underscores the idea that music is a universal language.