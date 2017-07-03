Stella Artois Tapped A Sundance Winner To Direct A Documentary About The Water Crisis

WHAT: The trailer for Our Dream Of Water, a documentary about the water crisis in Haiti, Peru, and Kenya that premieres March 22 on National Geographic.

WHO: The film was directed by Crystal Moselle (who won the Sundance Grand Jury Award in 2015 for her doc The Wolfpack) in partnership with Stella Artois and Water.org.

WHY WE CARE: Branded content can be of dubious quality and social utility sometimes, but when it means tapping a rising young filmmaker like Moselle to tell a story that looks into the hidden lives of women living in places like Haiti, Peru, and Kenya and explore how the water crisis affects them on a day to day level, it's definitely worth paying attention to. The teaser shows a woman as she explains how her son got cholera from drinking the local water, and highlights that the facility for telling character-driven stories that made The Wolfpack such a revelation appears to be on full display in Our Dream Of Water, too—and anything that makes a problem so huge and devastating as the global water crisis less abstract, and more human, is important right now. The little Stella Artois logo in the bottom right corner might explain how the movie got funded, but the story it tells is vital.