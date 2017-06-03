Jose Cuervo Says: The End Is Nigh, Let's Do Tequila Shots

WHAT: An epic new ad from Jose Cuervo that celebrates the end of the world with shots of tequila.

WHO: Jose Cuervo, Crispin Porter + Bogusky Los Angeles

WHY WE CARE: Where will you be when the world ends? If you think might be stuck at a random desert dive bar, then this new Jose Cuervo ad is for you. Directed by Ringan Ledwidge—the man behind Nike's "The Switch" and The Guardian's "Three Little Pigs"—the spot shows what happens when you resign yourself to the apocalypse and embrace your inner Roy Orbison. If you think about it, or ever had a tequila hangover, the tagline "Tomorrow is overrated" is juuuust perfect.