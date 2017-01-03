Netflix Officially Releasing Too Many Prestige Project Trailers For Us To Keep Track

By the time I finish typing this sentence, Netflix will likely have released a trailer for yet another high-profile project from its upcoming slate. (Prophecy: fulfilled.)

Perhaps as a reaction to Sunday night's Oscars, wherein Amazon Studios became the first streaming platform to win an Academy Award, Netflix has been on a tear the last three days, releasing one trailer after another. It's easy to see why. Despite losing at the Oscars for its Best Documentary-nominated The 13th, Netflix is currently poised to soar in both legitimacy and sheer eyeball-domination in the near future. The platform recently went on an aggressive acquisition rampage that ended with the coup de grâce of the next Martin Scorsese movie. No wonder Netflix wants to flex what it already has on tap for this year.

Have a look below at the top talent-rich movies, shows, and comedy specials we got a first peek at in the past few days.

War Machine is a satirical military movie that seems custom-made for our times, produced by and starring Brad Pitt. It lands on Netflix May 26.

Bright is a high-concept buddy cop movie that takes place in a world shared by humans, orcs, elves, and fairies. It stars Will Smith and Joel Edgerton, was directed by (the Academy Award-winning) Suicide Squad's David Ayer, and arrives this December.

Okja is director Bong Joon Ho's follow up to Snowpiercer, a tale about a magical creature that manages to incorporate a lot of timely themes such as self-promotion and globalization. Tilda Swinton, an alumnus of Snowpiercer, stars, and it comes to Netflix June 28.

GLOW wraps an actual 1980s organization—the Gorgeous Ladies of Wrestling—into a fictional series starring Allison Brie and Marc Maron. The project will surely benefit from the behind-the-scenes talent that includes Orange Is the New Black creator Jenji Kohan. The show will be available on June 23.

Five Came Back is a series that explores World War II from a filmmaking perspective. Meryl Streep narrates the project, which features interviews with Steven Spielberg, Francis Ford Coppola, Guillermo del Toro, and more. The show arrives on March 31.

Mindhunter is based on the 1996 book Mind Hunter: Inside the FBI’s Elite Serial Crime Unit, by former special agent John Douglas and Mark Olshaker—a book which inspired the characters Hannibal Lecter and Clarice Starling. David Fincher and Charlize Theron produce, and you'll have to wait until October for Mindhunter.

Amy Schumer: The Leather Special offers the material Schumer was developing between writing her book and filming her new movie. Whatever you have to say about Schumer, she's certainly no slouch. Just like Netflix.