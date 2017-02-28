Superman Is Not A Fan Of Walls In This Print Benefitting The ACLU

WHAT: "...And The American Way," a Superman print in which the iconic hero shatters an unspecified wall that appears to be intended to keep people out of America.

WHO: Video game art director Mike McCain, with 100% of proceeds benefitting the ACLU.

WHY WE CARE: The very first detail in Superman's origin story is the fact that he's an undocumented immigrant, brought to America as a baby by parents who risked everything so that their child could have a better life. It's a familiar story to many—it's actually the exact same experience that countless DACA recipients have—even if it's not exactly a tale that makes people in the White House with pride under President Luthor Trump. The image perfectly encapsulates the quintessential American-ness of Superman, a hero created by two young Jewish men in response to the rise of global fascism to represent the best that America could stand for. The catchphrase "Truth, justice, and the American way" came later into the character's history, but those are ideals we could stand to see embodied right now nonetheless.