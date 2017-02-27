Chance The Rapper Rented An Entire Movie Theatre To Show "Get Out" To The People

The phrase "Get out" is either an invitation to an exit or an expression of disbelief, depending on the concept. Yesterday, however, the phrase took on both meanings, and also a third one, when Chance the Rapper invited the citizens of Chicago to get out of their house and see the movie Get Out for free, and they couldn't believe their luck.

"Drinks are on me!" is something one says when a jubilant mood meets swole pockets. Chance's act of cinematic generosity was similar. He had been tweeting about how much he loved Jordan Peele's movie, a sentiment Co.Create heartily agrees with, when he decided all his neighbors should be able to see it themselves. The recent Grammy winner apparently then bought three screenings of the film at Chatham Theatre in Chicago, and possibly attended one of them himself. At least a few other people had to be as excited Chance about Get Out as Chance, though; the low-budget horror movie won the weekend with $30.5 million box office take. All that's left is for Chance to write a song about it.

[via Pitchfork]