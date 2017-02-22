Wall? What Wall? Advertising Week Is Launching In Mexico City

With so much talk and debate recently around building walls, one major advertising industry event has taken the opportunity to expand across the southern border. This week, Advertising Week announced it will add Mexico City to its global roster, joining New York, Europe, and Tokyo.

Advertising Week LATAM will be produced with partner Grupo Expansión, and feature leaders from global and LATAM-based media, agency, brand, technology and entertainment companies including Nestlé, Facebook, LinkedIn, Televisa. AOL, Mediacom, Nielson, America Movil, PwC, Claro, Cinco M Dos, Wibe, P&G, Dentsu Aegis Network, McCann Worldwide, DDB, Samsung, Oracle Data Cloud, Nielsen and more.

Matt Scheckner, Mexico City Mayor Miguel Ángel Mancera, and Manuel Rivera [Photo: Claudia Campos]

"After holding this event in such wonderful cities as New York, Tokyo and London, it is our honor to host this event for the first time in Mexico City, for the whole of Latin America," said Mexico City Mayor Miguel Ángel Mancera. "Hosting such an important global event in Mexico City will mean shining an important spotlight on the advertising community, industry leaders from around the world, and the men and women dedicated to this business. We are so proud to be the host of this event and to place it alongside other major events from the worlds of sports, culture and business, that have been to Mexico City."

Matt Scheckner, CEO of Advertising Week, said in a statement that the move is based on the conference's overall goal to help the ad industry push forward, as a forum for elite brand marketers, creative visionaries, and dynamic media leaders and influencers. "As an American-led business, we are honored to be with such a dynamic group of leaders and cultural luminaries from around the Latin American hemisphere," said Scheckner. "We recognize the special relationship that the United States shares with Mexico, which is exemplified by the support and guidance we have received from the Mayor of Mexico City. This support has been vital in defining the best way for Advertising Week LATAM to serve as the ultimate platform to share knowledge and discuss common industry issues come November."

Advertising Week LATAM will debut in the Polanco district of Mexico City, November 13-16, 2017.