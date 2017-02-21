"Lemonade" Director Kahlil Joseph Tapped To Direct Kenzo's Mysterious New Short Film

WHAT: A new short film from Kenzo that is both a work of art from director Kahlil Joseph and a lookbook for the brand's Spring/Summer 2017 line.

WHO: Kenzo, Kahlil Joseph

WHY WE CARE: Once again Humberto Leon and Carol Lim deliver. The Kenzo creative directors have set an insanely high standard for themselves, both in the quality of the directors and artists they partner with, and the results of those collaborations. That commitment to creative marketing landed the brand on Fast Company's 2017 list of Most Innovative Companies. Last fall it was Spike Jonze and Carrie Brownstein, and here it's acclaimed music video director Kahlil Joseph (Lemonade, anyone?), with a trippy, mysterious story that revolves around Jesse Williams character seeking what appears to be Tracee Ellis Ross as someone of African royalty. The short kicks off with a MPAA rating screen for R due to "strong language and overt blackness throughout."