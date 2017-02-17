Turns Out Trump Quotes Are Eerily Appropriate Coming Out Of A Supervillain's Mouth

WHAT: President Supervillain, a new Twitter account that pairs Donald Trump's quotes with the image of one of his spiritual equivalents.

WHO: Comic book writer/editor D.M. Higgins.

WHY WE CARE: One of the charges regularly lobbed at the ochre-hued hobgoblin currently in charge of the United States is that he sounds less like a politician than he does a cartoon supervillain. How else to describe someone who conjures up images of "American carnage" and refers to citizens who don't support him as his "enemies"? Now, one comic book artist and editor is making this scary similarity abundantly clear, and providing a well-needed laugh in the process. Higgins, the force behind Jill Trent, Science Sleuth, has put Donald's ongoing monologue toward the public into a well-curated selection of word bubbles from comic panels featuring Red Skull. The juxtaposition that fuels President Supervillain should probably be more jarring than it is, but that's where we are right now. It's another smart way of conveying the abundant abnormality of the new normal.

Follow President Supervillain on Twitter and have a look at more recent entries below.