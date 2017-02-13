Titus Gets In Formation For Our First Look At "The Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt" Season 3

WHAT: The first teaser for season three of The Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt on Netflix, which premieres May 19.

WHO: Netflix, and mostly Titus Burgess.

WHY WE CARE: Beyoncé slayed the Grammys, but she didn't slay Album of the Year—somehow, that honor continues to elude her (the same way it's eluded every African-American woman in the history of recorded music except for Natalie Cole, Whitney Houston, and Lauryn Hill) despite the unparalleled greatness that was Lemonade. And if you're wondering which fictional character is taking it as hard as everyone on the Twitter #BeyHive, now you have an answer: It's surely Titus Andromedon, Kimmy Schmidt's roommate on The Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt. In this teaser, Titus indulges his love of costumes by going the full Beyoncé, dressed like the Queen Bey herself from a few different parts of Lemonade as a soundalike track plays. It's a good nod to the Bey-themed post-Grammys rush on social media, but it's not just that—we also get a slight hint about the themes of the new season (specifically, to Titus's relationship with his construction worker boyfriend Mike). Beyoncé may not have earned the trophy, but she's got Titus's adoration, and Adele's, and that of seemingly everybody who doesn't vote on the Grammys, so we're betting that she sleeps well at night.