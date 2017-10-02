Child Zombies Are Begrudgingly Hungry In This Clip From "The Girl With All The Gifts"

WHAT: A clip from The Girl With All The Gifts, the buzzworthy new film about our zombie-fied future.

WHO: Director Colm McCarthy, who has helmed episodes of beloved British TV shows such as Peaky Blinders and Sherlock, and actors Gemma Arterton and Dominique Tipper.

WHY WE CARE: It's hard to find an interesting twist on the zombie genre these days. Or the exorcism genre for that matter. Most horror movie templates have been done over and over so many times that all that distinguishes them are bits of flair like an injection of humor or memorable kills. In terms of premise, though, it all to often often seems like there's nothing new under the sun. The Girl With All The Gifts, however, boasts a unique twist on the zombie splatterfest that finds infected children restraining themselves from grunting out into murderous monsters. The UK production, which has already been released overseas, has earned massive stateside plaudits on the festival circuit. The clip below should give you a taste of what's to come. The Girl With All The Gifts is in theaters and VOD on February 24th.