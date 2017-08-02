"Catastophe," The Best Relationship Comedy You're Not Watching, Has a Season 3 Teaser

WHAT: A teaser trailer for the upcoming third season of Catastrophe.

WHO: Creators/stars Rob Delaney and Sharon Horgan.

WHY WE CARE: Netflix isn't the only streaming service rolling out trailers and release dates for its upcoming shows today. Amazon has just released an amuse-bouch for the third season of Catastrophe, the most realistic and perhaps funniest relationship comedy currently on television. (What even is considered television now? Nobody knows anymore.) When Co.Create spoke to Sharon Horgan last year, she mentioned the easy creative chemistry between herself and Rob Delaney. The proof is in this teaser, during which the two creator/stars answer questions about each other—a process which devolves into a profane giggle fest. The show returns on April 28th, so you have until then to get familiar with the stellar first two seasons.