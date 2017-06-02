Injured U.S. War Vet Blasts President Trump On Immigration And Health Care In New Ad

WHAT: A new ad from U.S. veteran advocacy group VoteVets that stars an injured Afghanistan war vet, calling out President Trump's policies on immigration and health care.

WHO: VoteVets

WHY WE CARE: Two things about an effective ad are content and context, and this thing nailed both. First, we have an injured U.S. veteran of the war in Afghanistan, doing squats on the only leg he has left, while a voiceover has him calling out President Trump's policies. Second, the spot first aired on MSNBC's Morning Joe today in an effort to get the attention of both Trump and many of his followers.

"President Trump. I hear you watch the morning shows. Here's what I do every morning . . . Look, you lost the popular vote . . . You're having trouble drawing a crowd . . . And your approval rating keeps sinking . . . But kicking thousands of my fellow veterans off their health insurance by killing the Affordable Care Act, and banning Muslims won't help . . . And that's not the America I sacrificed for . . . You want to be a legitimate president, sir? Then act like one."

It seems to have worked, as the organization pointed out that just three minutes after the spot ran, Trump tweeted, "I call my own shots, largely based on an accumulation of data, and everyone knows it. Some FAKE NEWS media, in order to marginalize, lies!"