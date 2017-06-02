Under Armour Celebrates That Epic Super Bowl Win With "The Legend Of Tom Brady"

WHAT: A day after he won his fifth Super Bowl, Under Armour unveils a new ad with Bostonians speaking in awe-struck tones about Patriots quarterback Tom Brady.

WHO: Under Armour, Droga5

WHY WE CARE: As much as sports fans from other cities are getting just a wee bit sick of New England fans going on and on and on about how wicked Tom Brady is, it's tough to argue with them. Especially after last night, as the Patriots QB marched his team down the field in the fourth quarter and into OT to record perhaps the greatest comeback victory in Super Bowl history. The new spot is a mix of solemn sports mythology, Bill Brasky eulogy, and Casey Affleck at Dunkin' Donuts. The only thing missing is the Dropkick Murphys. Go ahead Boston, gloat. You earned it.